Mack carried the ball three times for 15 yards and caught two of three targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-28 loss to Kansas City.

The veteran back didn't see action until Mike Boone was carted off with an ankle injury in the second quarter, but Mack capitalized on his opportunity by taking a screen pass from Russell Wilson (concussion) 66 yards for a TD on the Broncos' first possession of the second half. It was Mack's first trip to the end zone since 2019, his final healthy season with the Colts, and the explosiveness he flashed on the touchdown was certainly reminiscent of that 1,000-yard campaign. Regardless of Boone's availability in Week 15 against the Cardinals, Mack could push Latavius Murray for touches in the Denver backfield after this performance.