Mack rushed the ball five times for 37 yards in Sunday's 24-15 win over Arizona. He added four receptions on four targets for 26 yards.

Mack worked clearly behind Latavius Murray in the Denver backfield, recording only nine touches compared to Murray's 25. However, Mack was able to provide a few explosive plays, highlighted by a 17-yard run early in the fourth quarter and a three-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. While Mack's role remains relatively minimal, he is the clear backup running back in Denver and has scored in consecutive contests.