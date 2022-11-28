Mack rushed two times for seven yards and secured his only target for five yards in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Panthers.

Mack played just six of Denver's 60 offensive snaps in his debut with the Broncos, operating as the backup to Latavius Murray. The veteran running back's three touches out of the backfield were a distant second behind Murray's 14 touches in the contest. Mack's limited upside in a struggling offense could be capped even more with Mike Boone's possible return from injured reserve in Week 13. Nonetheless, the 26-year-old will hope to establish himself as a contributor in the Broncos' new-look running back rotation in a Week 13 matchup against the Ravens, though he faces an uphill battle to fantasy relevance.