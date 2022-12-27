Mack rushed four times for 22 yards in Sunday's 51-14 loss to the Rams.
Mack was unable to secure his lone target in the contest. With Chase Edmonds making his return from injured reserve, Mack was relegated to No. 3 running back duties Sunday. The veteran played just 10 of the Broncos' 67 offensive snaps, while Latavius Murray and Edmonds handled a near even split of playing time with 31 and 28 snaps, respectively. Mack's lack of involvement on an already struggling offense should keep him far off the fantasy radar when the Broncos visit the Chiefs in Week 17.
