Mack rushed two times for three yards and secured his only target for six yards in Sunday's 10-9 loss to the Ravens.

Mack played just five of the Broncos' 53 offensive snaps Sunday, operating as the No. 3 running back. The veteran recorded two rushes and one catch in each of his first two games with Denver. With Latavius Murray dominating touches out of the backfield and Mike Boone slotting in as the team's top backup, Mack's opportunities for meaningful production should remain limited going forward. Barring injuries to Murray and Boone, the 26-year-old should be far off the fantasy radar when the Broncos host the Chiefs in Week 14.