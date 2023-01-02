Mack is expected to miss the Broncos' season finale against the Chargers on Sunday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Per Klis, Mack injured his hamstring on a kickoff return at the start of the Broncos' Week 17 loss to the Chiefs. With Mack reportedly not in line to play this coming weekend, Tyler Badie figures suit to suit up versus Los Angeles and log complementary snaps behind Latavius Murray and Chase Edmonds.