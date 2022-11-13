site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Marlon Mack: Sitting out Sunday
Mack (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Titans.
Mack will be inactive once again, as the team will dress Melvin Gordon, Latavius Murray and Chase Edmonds ahead of him.
