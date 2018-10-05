King (groin) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jets, Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post reports.

King's potential availability for Sunday's tilt appears far from promising, so the Broncos may be forced to make a roster move in order to promote fellow punter Colby Wadman from the practice squad. King's roster spot might even be in danger if Denver's front office elects to go in that direction.

