The Broncos placed King (groin) on injured reserve Saturday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

King, who joined the Broncos during the offseason, injured his groin in Monday's loss to the Chiefs. He subsequently underwent an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. While details regarding the severity of the issue have not been released, it will now keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season. Colby Wadman has been signed to replace him.

