The Broncos and King reached agreement on a three-year contract Thursday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

King led the NFL in gross yards per punt in 2013, his first season with Oakland. While he hasn't matched those heights (48.9 per) in the meantime, his marks have ranged from 44.5 to 47.4 in a given campaign. There have been various reasons mentioned for his release from the Raiders, but performance seemingly wasn't one of them. Expect King to find comfort in the thin air representative of the Mile High City.