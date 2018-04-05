Broncos' Marquette King: Treks to Mile High City
The Broncos and King reached agreement on a three-year contract Thursday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
King led the NFL in gross yards per punt in 2013, his first season with Oakland. While he hasn't matched those heights (48.9 per) in the meantime, his marks have ranged from 44.5 to 47.4 in a given campaign. There have been various reasons mentioned for his release from the Raiders, but performance seemingly wasn't one of them. Expect King to find comfort in the thin air representative of the Mile High City.
More News
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...