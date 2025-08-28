default-cbs-image
Mims (groin) is not present at Thursday's practice, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Mims left Wednesday's practice early to be evaluated for a groin issue, though Broncos coach Sean Payton downplayed the injury's severity. The team appear to simply taking a cautious approach to the No. 2 receiver's recovery until next week, when prep for the regular-season opener against Tennessee on Sunday, Sept. 7 fully kicks off, as Payton said Mims will be back on the field Monday, per Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com.

