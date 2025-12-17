Mims hauled in four of his six targets for 29 yards and carried once for eight yards in Sunday's 34-26 win over the Packers. He also returned a kickoff for 37 yards.

Mims checked out at one point of Sunday's game to be evaluated for a concussion and was ultimately diagnosed with a stinger, but he was cleared to return to action and ended up playing 21 of the Broncos' 68 offensive snaps. His 31 percent snap share was roughly on par with his rate from the last few weeks, as he continues to handle more of a part-time role on offense. The Broncos were notably without rookie wideout Pat Bryant (hamstring) on Sunday, so if Bryant returns for a Week 16 matchup with the Jaguars, Mims would probably be more likely to see his snap share decline than hold steady or increase.