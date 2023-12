Mims (hamstring) was limited at practice Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Mims practiced fully Wednesday, but his status now needs to be monitored ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers, especially with fellow WR Courtland Sutton (concussion) missing his second straight practice Thursday. In any case, if Mims is able to play this weekend, he'll be catching passes from Jarrett Stidham, who has replaced Russell Wilson as the Broncos' starting QB for Week 17.