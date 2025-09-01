Mims (groin) is participating in Monday's practice, Luca Evans of The Denver Post reports.

Broncos coach Sean Payton after Mims was forced to depart last Thursday's practice early that he was expected to retake the field Monday, so it's encouraging to see the 2023 second-rounder following that timetable without any setbacks. By all indications, Mims is only dealing with a minor groin injury and remains on track for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Titans.