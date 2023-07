Mims (hamstring) was spotted at practice Monday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

While Mims' participation level has yet to be noted, the 2023 second-rounder's return to the field represents good news for Denver's pass-catching corps, in the wake of Tim Patrick having suffered an apparent Achilles' injury Monday. If Patrick ends up missing extended time, Mims will have an increased chance to step into an expanded role alongside top wideouts Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.