Mims was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a rib injury, Ryan McFadden of The Denver Post reports.

Mims has progressed from the No. 4 WR role to No. 3 in terms of playing time, but he actually had more luck putting up numbers early in the season when he was playing fewer than 20 snaps each week. He had four catches of 38-plus yards in his first four games -- plus a kick return TD -- and has since failed to record a reception spanning more than 16 yards. The ability to practice in any capacity Wednesday suggests Mims should be able to face the Chargers this Sunday, but there's not much reason to expect more than two or three targets and maybe a carry.