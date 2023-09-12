Mims caught both of his targets for nine yards in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Raiders.

Despite talk of a potentially expanded role early in the season with Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) sidelined, Mims was on the field for just 17 of the Broncos' 64 offensive plays Sunday. The rookie wideout played behind Courtland Sutton, Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Brandon Johnson in snap percentage, and his two targets tied for the lowest total of the group. In the first regular season game of the Sean Payton era, Russell Wilson ultimately targeted 11 different players over 34 attempts in the passing game. With that said, it's possible Denver's coaching staff chose to ease Mims into action in his debut, but his impressive talent should lead to his increased involvement in the offense moving forward. Jeudy's injury status is still uncertain, but if he can return this week, Mims' upside could be capped when the Broncos host the Commanders in Week 2.