Mims caught both of his targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Bears.

Mims played 35 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps Sunday, his highest mark of the season. The rookie's 17 snaps were tied for the third-most of any Denver wideout with Brandon Johnson, despite trailing Johnson in snap share in each of the first three contests. It would appear that Mims is earning more playing time with his big-play ability in coach Sean Payton's offense, and his opportunities should continue to grow as the season progresses. The 21-year-old reeled in a 48-yard deep ball from Russell Wilson late in the fourth quarter Sunday, setting up a game-winning field goal. Mims could be the spark that the Broncos' offense needs to get going, but he'll have his work cut out for him against a formidable defensive foe when the Broncos host the Jets in Week 5.