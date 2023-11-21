Mims brought in two of three targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 21-20 win over the Vikings.

Mims operated as the Broncos' No. 3 wide receiver Sunday, as his 31 offensive snaps were behind just Courtland Sutton (44) and Jerry Jeudy (39). Despite the recent increase in his involvement, the rookie wideout's production has failed to catch up. The talent is there for Mims to make big plays for an offense that could use a spark, but it seems that working him into the scheme is not a major priority of the coaching staff. The 21-year-old will remain extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes when the Broncos host the Browns in Week 12.