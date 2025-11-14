Mims (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after practicing fully this week.

Mims is thus slated to see his first game action since Week 8, with his return bolstering a Denver WR corps that also features Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin. In eight contests to date, Mims has caught 22 passes on 32 targets for 234 yards and a TD, a level of production that has limited his fantasy impact to deeper formats. He did have a pair of six-catch efforts in that span, but apart from that his output was modest in his other six outings.