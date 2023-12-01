Mims (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Mims avoided the final injury report by upgrading to full practice participation Friday after a pair of limited sessions. The rookie out of Oklahoma should continue to work as Denver's return man on special teams while filling a depth role at wide receiver. Mims has caught more than two passes in a game only once in his young career while chipping in one receiving touchdown and one kick return touchdown.