Broncos' Marvin Mims: Considered limited Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mims (concussion) was estimated to be a limited participant at Tuesday's walkthrough.
Mims was able to participate in some capacity for the first time since suffering a concussion in Week 8 against Dallas. The wide receiver remains in concussion protocol, and he'll likely have to log a full session Wednesday to have a shot to play in Thursday night's matchup with Las Vegas. If he's unavailable, Pat Bryant and Trent Sherfield would once again see an uptick in workload in Week 9.
