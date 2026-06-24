Broncos' Marvin Mims: Could be final year in Denver

Mims acknowledged Tuesday that 2026 could be his final campaign with the Broncos, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.

Mims has yet to break out since being drafted in the second round in 2023, with his regular-season highwater marks being the 39 catches for 503 yards and six touchdowns he posted over 17 games in 2024. The wideout experienced a downturn in production last season despite logging a career high in offensive snaps, and Denver's acquisition of Jaylen Waddle this March pushes Mims further down the pecking order. Mims said Tuesday the combination of Waddle and Courtland Sutton will force opposing teams to have to "game plan" Denver's passing game differently, but the bottom line is that targets will be harder to come by with two highly regarded receivers on the roster. Mims has taken a positive outlook on potentially leaving the Broncos after the season, saying, "With this possibly being my last year, I'm just going to enjoy it to the fullest, going through it carefree and just play my hardest because we have a real chance to do something extremely special."