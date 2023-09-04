As Week 1 approaches, Mims, Courtland Sutton and Brandon Johnson profile as the Broncos' top healthy WR options, Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post reports.

Denver's wideout depth has been taxed, with Tim Patrick (Achilles) and Jalen Virgil (knee) both on IR and KJ Hamler having been waived with a heart condition. Additionally, Jerry Jeudy's hamstring injury could cost him time out of the gate, which sets the stage for the speedy Mims to potentially see an expanded role early on this season. In the event that Jeudy is ruled out for Week 1 action, Mims -- who can line up both inside or outside -- figures to have an opportunity to log significant snaps alongside Sutton when the Broncos face the Raiders on Sunday.