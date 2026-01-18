Mims secured all eight targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos' 33-30 overtime divisional-round win over the Bills on Saturday. He also returned two kickoffs for 50 yards.

Mims led the Broncos in receptions and receiving yards on the afternoon, while his impressive 26-yard over-the-shoulder touchdown grab with just under a minute remaining in regulation erased a 27-23 deficit. The third-year pro appeared to have injured his lower back on that play and remained down for a brief time afterwards, but he was back on the field in overtime and drew a key 30-yard pass-interference penalty on Tre'Davious White that set up Wil Lutz's game-winning field goal. Mims figures to once again fill a key role in an AFC Championship Game matchup against either the Texans or Patriots on Sunday, Jan. 25, but he'll be catching passes from Jarrett Stidham after Bo Nix suffered a postseason-ending fractured ankle on the second-to-last play Saturday.