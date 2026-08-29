Head coach Sean Payton told reporters that Mims bruised his foot during the Broncos' 34-6 preseason win over the Vikings on Friday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Mims sustained the injury early in the first quarter and was listed as questionable to return after going to the locker room, but he didn't end up taking another snap in Friday's exhibition contest. It doesn't appear to be a serious injury, but his practice participation over the coming weeks will determine whether he'll suit up for Denver's Week 1 clash against Kansas City on Monday, Sept. 14.