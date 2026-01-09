Mims ended the 2025 regular season with 37 receptions on 51 targets for 322 yards and a touchdown, adding 12 rushes for 78 yards and a score across 15 games. He also scored one punt return touchdown.

Mims entered the year with high hopes to take a step forward in Denver's passing attack, yet the speedy wide receiver never became a significant part of the Broncos' offensive plans this season. The third-year wideout's 322 receiving yards marked a career low for the Oklahoma product. With teammate Courtland Sutton operating as the Broncos' unquestioned No. 1 receiver and both Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant emerging into prominent roles this season, Mims was left very few targets to have an impact offensively. Many of his looks came close to the line of scrimmage, with his limited downfield targets capping his overall upside. Mims is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2026 before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2027. The 23-year-old will likely continue to struggle to produce consistently for fantasy purposes next season, especially with the development of the team's other young receivers within head coach Sean Payton's offense.