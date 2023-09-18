Mims caught both of his targets for 113 yards and a touchdown while rushing twice for 10 yards in Sunday's 35-33 loss to Washington.

Mims wound up breaking the century mark while finishing as Denver's leading receiver despite seeing just two targets all game. The second-round rookie saw the same number of targets last week, but he turned those into just nine yards. The stark contrast should warn fantasy managers not to get too excited after this huge game, as Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy both started for the Broncos and had more targets than the rookie. That said, if Mims were to carve out a larger role on offense via an injury or depth chart change, he would stand to gain significant fantasy value. Mims' next chance to impress will come against the Dolphins next Sunday.