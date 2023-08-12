Mims did not record a snap -- not even on special teams -- in Friday's preseason loss to the Cardinals.

Mims' absence was a bit surprising after the wideout was cleared as a full participant in practice earlier this week. The second-round pick was primed to slide into the third receiver role behind starters Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. The previous No. 3, Tim Patrick, suffered a torn Achilles tendon this past offseason, effectively ending his season and creating a path to playing time for the rookie. Mims' next chance play will be when the Broncos take on the 49ers for preseason play on Aug. 19.