Mims did not see any targets and returned two punts for 36 yards in Monday's Week 1 loss to Kansas City. He managed a hip injury but is expected to be fine for Week 2, per Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com.

Mims was one of Denver's starting wideouts but logged just nine snaps on offense. It's not clear if that was due to the hip issue that cropped up in the first quarter or because of the strong play of Pat Bryant, who led Broncos wide receivers with four catches on six targets for 42 yards. Mims' availability as a punt returner suggests the hip issue isn't serious, though he's definitely behind Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle in the pecking order and may now be behind Bryant as well.