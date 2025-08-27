Mims (groin) departed Wednesday's practice early but is not believed to be dealing with a serious injury, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Mims is set to kick off the regular season as the No. 2 starting wideout alongside Courtland Sutton, and he appears to be facing the most significant opportunity for playing time of his three-year career, so Denver will hope the 2023 second-round pick is able to get back on the field quickly. Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant would stand to benefit from a sharp uptick in snaps behind Sutton if Mims were to miss any time.