Broncos' Marvin Mims: Exits game Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mims (concussion) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup versus Green Bay, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.
Mims is currently being evaluated for a concussion, casting doubt on his status for the remainder of the game. If the 23-year-old ends up being unable to return, Riley Moss would likely fill in as the team's punt returner.
