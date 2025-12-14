default-cbs-image
Mims (concussion) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup versus Green Bay, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Mims is currently being evaluated for a concussion, casting doubt on his status for the remainder of the game. If the 23-year-old ends up being unable to return, Riley Moss would likely fill in as the team's punt returner.

