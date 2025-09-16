Mims reeled in both of his targets for 24 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-28 loss to the Colts.

Mims scored his first touchdown on the season despite seeing a significant dip in his playing time in Week 2. After playing 51 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps in Week 1, the 23-year-old was on the field for just 36 percent of snaps against the Colts. Meanwhile, teammate Troy Franklin saw an uptick in playing time and led all Denver pass catchers with nine targets. If this type of usage continues, Mims will be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes as the third option among wide receivers behind both Franklin and Courtland Sutton. Nonetheless, the third-year wideout will look to build off this performance in Week 3 when the Broncos visit the Chargers.