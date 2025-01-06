Mims recorded five receptions on five targets for 51 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 38-0 win over the Chiefs.

Mims continued his late-season breakout, and his day began with an impressive 32-yard catch and run into the end zone. He then tallied a seven-yard touchdown reception late in the third quarter, once again earning the majority of his yardage after the catch. While Mims doesn't necessarily win consistently as a traditional receiver, he's carved out a consistent role in the Denver offense having commanded at least four targets in six straight games to close the regular season.