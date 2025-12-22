Mims caught all three of his targets for 26 yards and rushed once for three yards in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Jaguars.

Mims continued to play a depth role in the Broncos' wide receiver corps, playing 32 percent of Denver's offensive snaps in the contest. The Broncos' coaching staff makes it a point to get the ball in the third-year wideout's hands most games, but his opportunities are often in the short passing game and limit his ability to have impact performances each week. Mims has recorded multiple receptions in all but four games this season while also handling at least one carry in all but three contests. Despite his consistent involvement, the 23-year-old has recorded just 32 catches for 302 yards and a touchdown, adding 12 carries for 78 yards and a score. Heading into a Week 17 matchup against the Chiefs, the Oklahoma product cannot be trusted for meaningful fantasy production.