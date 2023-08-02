Mims was a full participant at practice Monday, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

After missing some time due to a hamstring injury, Mims' full participation in practice is welcomed news as the Broncos lost veteran receiver Tim Patrick to a season-ending Achilles tear during Monday's practice. The 21-year-old rookie could have the opportunity to carve out a role in the receiving corps with Patrick out for the season and KJ Hamler (pectoral/pericarditis) waived and expected to miss at least a month. When speaking about Mims' progress, head coach Sean Payton said, "he's feeling good and you're going to see him more and more this week. He's going to be ramping up and we're encouraged." The Oklahoma product will look to secure the No. 3 spot on the depth chart behind Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton ahead of the 2023 campaign, as he presents a deep threat for Russell Wilson, who is no stranger to stretching the field.