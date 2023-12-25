Mims caught three of four targets for 63 yards and lost a fumble on a kickoff return in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Broncos.

Mims finished as the Broncos' leading receiver while also recording the game's longest catch of 47 yards. The 21-year-old spoiled that honor when he muffed a kickoff return in the third quarter and then proceeded to fumble the ball after picking up his initial gaffe. The Patriots' coverage team recovered the ball in the end zone to give them 14 points in the span of eight seconds. Fortunately for fantasy managers, the pair of fumbles only counts as one in the official scorebook. Despite his mistake as a return man Sunday, Mims could be in store for more looks as a receiver in Week 16 if Courtland Sutton (concussion) isn't ready for next Sunday's matchup against the Chargers.