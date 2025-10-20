Mims brought in six of seven targets for 85 yards and took his only carry for 13 yards in Sunday's 33-32 win over the Giants.

Mims checked in as the Broncos' second-leading receiver in Sunday's comeback victory, finishing only behind Courtland Sutton's 6-87-0 receiving line. The 23-year-old Mims added 13 yards on his fourth rushing attempt of the season in order to finish as Denver's highest yardage producer. That said, Mims finished with two or fewer receptions in four out of his last five appearances, highlighting the playmaker's weekly volatility. Fantasy managers are hoping for one of Mims' "boom" games in a soft matchup against the Cowboys next Sunday.