Mims (foot) went to the locker room during the first quarter of Friday's preseason game against the Vikings and is questionable to return, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Mims appeared to sustain the injury while attempting a leaping reception early in the first quarter. He was able to walk off the field under his own power but was directed to the blue medical tent before going into the locker room. Mims will undergo further tests to determine the severity of his foot injury, but it wouldn't be surprising if the fourth-year wideout was held out for the rest of Friday's exhibition contest.