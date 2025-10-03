Mims (hip/ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Mims was limited Wednesday and Thursday, but a full session Friday paves the way for the wideout to be available versus Philadelphia. On the heels of his most productive game of the season, in which he logged six catches on as many targets for 69 yards and one carry for a 16-yard TD in Monday's 28-3 win over the Bengals, the 2023 second-rounder profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy lineup option in Week 5, with fellow WRs Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin -- who have been out-snapping Mims each week thus far -- both in line to continue to see their share of targets this weekend.