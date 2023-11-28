Mims caught two of three targets for 24 yards and rushed once for 11 yards in Sunday's 29-12 win over the Browns.

Sunday marked Mims' second straight week with two grabs on three targets. The rookie's modest production with his opportunities shows that he has yet to truly be unleashed in Denver's offense. With that said, it appears that head coach Sean Payton is making an effort to get Mims more involved in the offense. Before the Broncos' Week 9 bye, the speedy wideout was averaging just a 29 percent offensive snap share. In the three games since the bye, his snap share average has increased to roughly 57 percent. As is the case with many rookie receivers, it's possible that Mims could push for more opportunities as the season progresses. Even so, the 21-year-old won't make for a trustworthy fantasy option in Week 13 against the Texans.