As training camp opens, Mims is dealing with a hamstring injury, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

That said, Mims -- who was limited some during the offseason with an issue that affected his other hamstring -- should be back at full speed in a few days to a week. As a rookie, the 2023 second-rounder will look to secure a steady role in a Denver wideout corps headed by Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. With that in mind, Mims' main competition for depth chart slotting figures to come from Tim Patrick, who is bouncing back from a knee injury, as well as KJ Hamler, who is currently sidelined by a pectoral injury.