The Broncos selected Mims in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 63rd overall.

Denver has a crowded receiver room on paper, but Tim Patrick is coming off an ACL tear and KJ Hamler hasn't been the picture of durability, either. Mims had a varied role during his time at Oklahoma; he stood out as a freshman with nine touchdowns on 51 targets. His volume dropped off as a sophomore with 41 targets in 13 games, but he averaged a ridiculous 17.2 yards per target on those opportunities. He drew more volume as a junior in the new-look offense and still thrived, catching 54 of 91 targets for 1,083 yards and six scores. Mims showed well at the combine with 4.38 speed at 5-foot-11 and 183 pounds, too. He may not have been on the mainstream fantasy radar before Friday, but his going to Denver in the second round definitely changes that.