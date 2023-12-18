Mims carried the ball once for eleven yards and failed to secure either of his two targets in Saturday's 42-17 loss to the Lions.

Mims was held without a catch for the fourth time this season as he continues to be used sparingly in Denver's offense. The rookie wideout played 26 of the Broncos 64 offensive snaps Saturday, with Lil'Jordan Humphrey (37) handling No. 3 receiver duties behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. Mims limited usage keeps him far off the fantasy radar for a Week 16 matchup with the Patriots.