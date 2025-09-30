Mims had six receptions on as many targets for 69 yards while taking his only carry for a 16-yard touchdown in Monday's 28-3 win over Cincinnati.

Mims saved his best for the bright lights of Monday Night Football, finishing with a team high six receptions while scoring his second touchdown of the season. This was clearly a standout performance from the Broncos' third receiver, with Monday's receiving yardage surpassing the combined totals from his previous three outings. Mims possesses big-play ability that could show up on any given week, but his role is too unpredictable to warrant starting him in standard leagues against the Eagles on Sunday.