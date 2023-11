Mims (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Mims now has two more chances to upgrade his participation level ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans. That said, with Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy (groin) ahead of him in the Broncos' WR pecking order, the speedy Mims profiles as a speculative fantasy lineup option ahead of Week 13 action.