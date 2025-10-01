Mims (hip/ankle) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate.

Mims was a Saturday addition to the Broncos' Week 4 injury report with a hip injury, but he suited up for Monday night's 28-3 win over the Bengals and wound up with six catches on as many targets for 69 yards and one carry for a 16-yard TD. The wideout is now also managing an ankle issue, and will have two more chances to practice fully leading up to Sunday's game against the Eagles.