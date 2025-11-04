Mims (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Mims emerged from the Broncos' Week 8 win against the Cowboys with a concussion and wasn't able to practice in any capacity before being ruled out ahead of this past Sunday's game at Houston. With no listed activity to speak of yet for the third-year pro, he may be trending in the wrong direction to clear the protocol for head injuries and play Thursday versus the Raiders.