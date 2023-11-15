Mims (ankle) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

In Monday's 24-22 win over the Bills, Mims logged a season-high 52 (of a possible 75) snaps on offense, while working alongside fellow WRs Courtland Sutton (65 snaps) and Jerry Jeudy (49 snaps). Despite the uptick in playing time, the rookie second-rounder didn't record a catch versus Buffalo and thus remains a speculative fantasy option in advance of this weekend's game against the Vikings.