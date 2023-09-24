Mims brought in three of five targets for 73 yards, rushed once for three yards and returned two kickoffs for 121 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos' 70-20 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Mims showed off his playmaking ability for the second straight week, recording a 38-yard grab while also offering a brief reprieve from a second-half Dolphins onslaught with a 99-yard kickoff return TD after Miami had jumped out to a 63-20 lead. Mims could continue carving out a bigger role in an offense that's looked better under new head coach Sean Payton, with his next opportunity to do so coming in a Week 4 road matchup against the Bears.